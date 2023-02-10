According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, most Americans surveyed said they don’t believe President Joe Biden “has achieved much since taking office.”

If a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump were held today, 48% of respondents said they’d vote for Trump, 44% for Biden.

According to the poll, 62% of Americans said Biden has accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” since he’s been in office; 12% said he accomplished “a great deal,” 25% said he’s accomplished “a good amount.”

“On many of Biden’s signature initiatives – from improving the country’s infrastructure to making electric vehicles more affordable to creating jobs – majorities of Americans say they do not believe he has made progress,” the Washington Post reported.

According to the poll, the majority surveyed disapprove of his job two years into the presidency. According to the poll, his approval rating is 42%; 53% expressed disapproval.

A majority, 58%, also disapproved of his handling of the economy; 37% said they approved.

Regarding border security, 59% expressed disapproval, and 28% approved.

Among those surveyed, 14% said they had great confidence in Biden’s ability to make the right decisions for the country’s future; 45% said they had “none at all.”

Only 9% said they had a “great deal of confidence” in congressional Republicans’ ability to make the right decisions for the country’s future; 36% said they had “none at all.”

Slightly more, 12% said they had a “great deal of confidence” in congressional Democrats’ ability to make the right decisions for the country’s future; 39% said “none at all.”

Only 5% said they had a “great deal of confidence” in Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy; 36% said they had “none at all.”

A substantial majority of respondents said Biden hadn’t progressed on four issues cited in the poll. Regarding making electric vehicles more affordable, 26% said they’d made progress, and 56% said he hadn’t.

On lowering prescription drug costs, 30% said he had; 47% said he hadn’t.

On improving roads and bridges, 32% said he’d improved; 60% said he hadn’t.

On creating more good jobs in their communities, 34% said he had; 60% said he hadn’t.

When Democratic respondents were asked if they would like the Democratic Party to nominate Biden to run for a second term in 2024 or nominate someone else, 31% said Biden; 58% said someone else.

When Republican respondents were asked the same question about Trump, 67% said they wanted Trump to be nominated; 30% said someone else.

Slightly more than one-third, 36%, said they’d be satisfied with Biden being reelected in 2024; 62% said they’d be dissatisfied.

If Trump were elected president in 2024, 43% said they’d be satisfied, 56% dissatisfied.

However, if a presidential election were held today among the respondents, 48% said they’d vote for Trump, 44% for Biden, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted among 1,003 adults from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.