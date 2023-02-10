Two double-doubles and a game-best 19 points from first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) propels the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to their second straight win Wednesday night (Feb. 8).

St. Mary’s College (10-12, 5-8 United East) claimed a 73-54 road win over the host Gallaudet University Bison (1-21, 0-13 United East) in United East Conference action, sweeping the season series with the Bison.

How It Happened

It was St. Mary’s game from the opening tip as the Seahawks flew out of the gate with an 11-0 run and never relinquished their early lead.

Rory Lewis finally put the hosts on the scoreboard by making the first of two free throws five minutes into the game and Gallaudet would pull within eight three times in the final six minutes of the half, including 30-22 at 1:23 on a jumper by Lance Wood.

St. Mary’s carried a 33-24 advantage into the locker room at halftime as senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) drained his first three-pointer of the night at 1:04.

Gallaudet came ready to battle in the second half, using a 10-5 run to close the gap to 38-34 in the first five minutes of the final frame.

St. Mary’s took the Bison rally in stride and responded by outscoring the home team, 17-5, over the next five minutes to regain a double-digit lead (55-39) at 10:38.

The Seahawks’ margin did not drop below double figures for the rest of the game, growing their lead to 20-plus over the final two minutes of the contest.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks grabbed 50-plus rebounds for the third time this season as St. Mary’s posted a 51-33 rebounding margin thanks to a season- and game-high 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) and 10 from Alexander.

The key was blue tonight as St. Mary's dominated the paint with a 50-20 margin.

St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 48.2-percent (27-56) from the field.

Daryn Alexander vs. Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Henry led the Seahawks with a game-best 19 points while adding four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Alexander recorded his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 boards plus four dimes.

Fisher notched his second straight double-double with a career-best 13 points and 12 caroms in addition to one block.

Gallaudet Game Notes

Blessed Mbogo led the Bison with 15 points as the Bison lost their 19th game in a row.

Gallaudet shot a dismal 26.6-percent (17-64) from the field, including 5-of-22 from downtown.

