The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (15-6) traveled to our nation’s capital for a midweek United East Conference Matchup against Gallaudet University (7-15). The Seahawks used a strong second half to get past the Bison, winning by a final score of 73-59.

Credit: Mary Quinn

How It Happened

The Bison and Seahawks played a back and forth opening 10 minutes that didn’t see either team take hold of the momentum. Gallaudet held the lead for a majority of the first quarter until Amira Whitaker hit back to back three pointers to give St. Mary’s their first lead of the evening. Karon Williams connected on two free throws in the final minute and the Seahawks carried a 18-16 advantage into the second period of play.

The second quarter played out very similar to the first, but saw the Bison hold a slight edge over the Seahawks. Amira Whitaker was once again the difference maker for the Seahawks, connecting on another long ball to level the score in the final minute of the half. Gallaudet found the bottom of the net one more time in the final seconds to take a 31-29 lead into the locker room.

Offense for the Seahawks in the third quarter was firing on all cylinders, as they outscored the Bison 26-16 over a 10 minute span to take control of the game going into the final stretch. Momentum flipped back in favor of the Seahawks after a 9-0 run was sparked in the middle of the quarter by the great play of Tray Mobray. Mobray showed great decision making and decisiveness attacking the basket and was able to cash in from the charity stripe as well. St. Mary's extended their lead even further by scoring seven points in the final minute that was capped with a Sam Blaylock three pointer. The Seahawks led by 8 going into the fourth.

The Seahakws saw their lead move to double digits in the fourth quarter after Karon Williams connected on a triple to give St. Mary's a 10 point advantage. Tray Mobray made sure that the Seahawks didn't see their lead shrink, scoring six straight points in what was an overall great performance. Karon Williams added two free throws in the final minute to put the finishing touches on a 73-59 victory.

Inside the Box Score

Tray Mobray finished with a team high 20 points

Karon Williams chipped in 19 points and added eight assists.

Amira Whitaker contributed 12 points, all off of three pointers.

.Up Next

Feb. 11 | 1:00 PM | vs. Lancaster Bible | Lancaster, PA