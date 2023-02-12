Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a man shortly after he set a fire inside his parents’ Waldorf home.

Around 10:30 p.m. yesterday, Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner believed his son had set a fire. Charles County Sheriff’s Office told the arriving investigators the homeowner had been having issues with his son, Jordan Christopher Robinson, 21, over the last few days. He asked Robinson to leave the house earlier in the day.

At around 8:00 p.m., the owner received an alert on his phone for his home security cameras, where he saw Robinson enter the home. He returned home and discovered Robinson had left the house and the remains of a fire inside his bedroom that the fire sprinklers had extinguished. Investigators credit the sprinkler system containing the fire and minimizing damage to around 6,000 dollars.

Deputy State Fire Marshals located and arrested Robinson early this morning. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries he had sustained earlier in an altercation with a family member. After his release, he was transported to Charles County Detention Center, where he was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, home invasion, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He is currently being held without bond.

“Every new home in Maryland is now built with fire sprinkler systems. These life-saving devices allow time for the occupants to get out, minimize the damage and assist fire investigators in collecting evidence that may have otherwise been lost in the fire,”stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.