The La Plata Police Department is seeking information about an incident on February 10, 2023, at approximately 2:40 p.m., in the parking lot of 601 Charles Street.

The parents of the juvenile informed officers that an individual attempted to lure the juvenile into a car by offering free drugs. The child fled the area to notify their parents. The individual is described as a black male blue polo shirt, beard, and wavy hair.

The involved vehicle is a 2020 Toyota (pictured).

LPPD is seeking witnesses who may have been in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police Officer First Class Logan Warren or Detective David Roys, 301-934-1500.