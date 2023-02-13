The backcourt duo of guards Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) and Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) continued to roll for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon (Feb. 11). Despite their 20-point efforts, St. Mary’s College (10-13, 5-9 United East) suffered a 95-76 setback on the road to the Lancaster Bible College Chargers (16-7, 13-1 United East), the top team in the United East Conference.

Lancaster Bible sweeps the season series with the Seahawks as St. Mary’s has never beaten the Chargers, losing six in a row.

How It Happened

The Seahawks and LBC went back and forth in the first half as the game was tied five times and the lead changed five times. Neither side owned a lead greater than five points within the first 10 minutes.

Henry gave St. Mary’s the first lead with the contest’s opening basket at 19:40 while the last draw of 19-19 came at 11:25 when Alexander connected on a pair of free throws.

The Chargers could not shake off the Seahawks as the visitors kept nipping at their heels. Sophomore forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) sunk two free throws to make it 27-26 at 8:44.

Lancaster Bible began to distance themselves behind a 14-5 run that gave the Chargers their first 10-point lead of the game, 41-31, at 1:49. Ethan Beachy sent LBC into halftime with a 50-36 advantage after draining a triple with eight ticks on the clock.

St. Mary’s regrouped and came into the second stanza ready to chip away at the deficit. The Seahawks outscored Lancaster Bible, 27-17, over the first 10 minutes to close the gap to 67-63 at 10:06, the closest they would get for the rest of the game.

Jordan Shewbridge netted the next seven points and Adam Stoltzfus put up a pull up jumper in the paint to put the Chargers back up by double digits (74-65) with less than eight minutes remaining.

The double-figure margin stayed intact for the rest of the contest as LBC grew its lead to as big as 21 with 3:30 to go.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s controlled the boards yet again as the Seahawks posted a 39-31 rebounding margin. Fisher led the rebounding efforts for the team with a game-high 10 caroms.

Micah Henry vs. Lancaster Bible (1.25.23) Credit: Madison Laine

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Henry finished the afternoon with a team-best 27 points on 12-of-27 shooting from the field and a 3-for-3 effort at the free throw line. The 12 field goals made matched a career high.

Alexander contributed a career-best 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and a 4-for-4 showing at the charity stripe. He also added five rebounds, a career-high two blocks, and two steals. Alexander set a career best in field goals made as well with 10.

Fisher filled his stat line with 10 rebounds, seven points, two assists, and one block.

St. Mary’s registered its best free throw percentage of the season, making 82.4-percent of their free throws (14-17).

Lancaster Bible Game Notes

The Chargers had four players score in double digits with Stoltzfus leading the way with a game-high 30 points while Shewbridge tallied 24.

Lancaster Bible made 50-percent (36-72) of its shots for the game, including hitting seven three-pointers.

