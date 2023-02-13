The backcourt duo of guards Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) and Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) continued to roll for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon (Feb. 11). Despite their 20-point efforts, St. Mary’s College (10-13, 5-9 United East) suffered a 95-76 setback on the road to the Lancaster Bible College Chargers (16-7, 13-1 United East), the top team in the United East Conference.
Lancaster Bible sweeps the season series with the Seahawks as St. Mary’s has never beaten the Chargers, losing six in a row.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks and LBC went back and forth in the first half as the game was tied five times and the lead changed five times. Neither side owned a lead greater than five points within the first 10 minutes.
- Henry gave St. Mary’s the first lead with the contest’s opening basket at 19:40 while the last draw of 19-19 came at 11:25 when Alexander connected on a pair of free throws.
- The Chargers could not shake off the Seahawks as the visitors kept nipping at their heels. Sophomore forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) sunk two free throws to make it 27-26 at 8:44.
- Lancaster Bible began to distance themselves behind a 14-5 run that gave the Chargers their first 10-point lead of the game, 41-31, at 1:49. Ethan Beachy sent LBC into halftime with a 50-36 advantage after draining a triple with eight ticks on the clock.
- St. Mary’s regrouped and came into the second stanza ready to chip away at the deficit. The Seahawks outscored Lancaster Bible, 27-17, over the first 10 minutes to close the gap to 67-63 at 10:06, the closest they would get for the rest of the game.
- Jordan Shewbridge netted the next seven points and Adam Stoltzfus put up a pull up jumper in the paint to put the Chargers back up by double digits (74-65) with less than eight minutes remaining.
- The double-figure margin stayed intact for the rest of the contest as LBC grew its lead to as big as 21 with 3:30 to go.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s controlled the boards yet again as the Seahawks posted a 39-31 rebounding margin. Fisher led the rebounding efforts for the team with a game-high 10 caroms.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Henry finished the afternoon with a team-best 27 points on 12-of-27 shooting from the field and a 3-for-3 effort at the free throw line. The 12 field goals made matched a career high.
- Alexander contributed a career-best 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and a 4-for-4 showing at the charity stripe. He also added five rebounds, a career-high two blocks, and two steals. Alexander set a career best in field goals made as well with 10.
- Fisher filled his stat line with 10 rebounds, seven points, two assists, and one block.
- St. Mary’s registered its best free throw percentage of the season, making 82.4-percent of their free throws (14-17).
Lancaster Bible Game Notes
- The Chargers had four players score in double digits with Stoltzfus leading the way with a game-high 30 points while Shewbridge tallied 24.
- Lancaster Bible made 50-percent (36-72) of its shots for the game, including hitting seven three-pointers.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Feb. 17 vs. SUNY Morrisville (11-11, 7-6 United East) – St. Mary’s City, Md. – 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 18 vs. Wells (12-10, 7-6 United East) – St. Mary’s City, Md. – 3:00 p.m. (Senior Day/Military Recognition Game)