Ernest Drew Phillips, 38, of Saint Leonard, Maryland Credit: Maryland State Police

Troopers arrested a Calvert County man on Thursday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Ernest Drew Phillips, 38, of Saint Leonard, Maryland. Phillips is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and related charges. Phillips was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in December 2022, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. According to a preliminary investigation, investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online. Further investigations led to the identification of the suspect in Calvert County.

On Thursday, members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search and seizure warrant at Phillips’ residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files. Phillips was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.