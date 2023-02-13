Renaye James Healthcare Advisors has been selected as the consultant group to provide guidance, training, and operational support to the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) as the county’s new Health Hub pursues accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

Over the next several months, experts from Renaye James Healthcare Advisors will conduct assessments and evaluations of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub staffing, workflows, policies, and procedures as they relate to CARF accreditation. Based on those findings, the experts will work collaboratively with the Health Hub leaders to revise or modify policies, processes, and procedures to comply with CARF standards. These efforts — plus training, checklists, and simulations — will build toward preparing the Health Hub for its accreditation survey.

“Renaye James Healthcare Advisors is committed to a collaborative and interactive process with St. Mary’s County Health Hub on its journey to accreditation,” said Jenene R. Washington, MD, MBA, FAAP, the founder and CEO of Renaye James Healthcare Advisors. “This accreditation will highlight the center’s commitment to improving behavioral health outcomes in the St. Mary’s community.”

This is not the first time the St. Mary’s County Health Hub has partnered with Renaye James Healthcare Advisors. In 2022, the experts at Renaye James Healthcare Advisors also consulted on implementation plans, policies, procedures, and job descriptions for the Health Hub.

“We look forward to working again with Renaye James Healthcare Advisors as they assist our new Health Hub through its CARF national accreditation process” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Their expertise and partnership is incredibly important as we establish capacity for the Health Hub to best serve our residents, and as we advance the local behavioral health system of care for St. Mary’s County.”

The contract was awarded on January 20. Work begins February 1 and is set to end June 30.

To learn more about the Health Hub, please visit smchd.org/hub.