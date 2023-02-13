Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter (FOLLKAS) is offering a $500.00 Reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or group of people who put the cat, now known as LuLu in a tied plastic bag in a dumpster, disposed of like trash in North Beach.

Thankfully LuLu was found Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

We are grateful to the citizen who found LuLu before it was too late. Our gratitude also goes out to our County dispatchers, Animal Control Officer, Blair Buckler and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department for saving LuLu.

LuLu is approximately a one-year-old calico cat who is super sweet! She is thriving, and has no grudges. LuLu will be looking for a home of her own. LuLu will be up-to-date on vaccines, spayed and microchipped and available to the first qualified adopter today Friday February 10th.

Additional contributions toward the reward fund can be made to: Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter (FOLLKAS) and either left in the FOLLKAS donation box at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter 5055 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or mailed to Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter P.O. Box 143 Sunderland, Maryland 20689.

LuLu remains part of an active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Calvert County ACO Buckler at Blair.Buckler@calvertcountymd.gov or send an anonymous tip to csotips@calvertcountymd.gov.

If you are looking to adopt LuLu and are not selected, remember the Linda Kelley Shelter has many other cats to chose from. Please visit calvertcountyanimalshelter.com or call

410-535-7387.