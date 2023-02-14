The Rotary Club of Charles County is hosting a Four-Way Test Speech Contest for students in Grades 9-12.

The Rotary is a community-based service organization comprising businessmen, women, and professional and community leaders. Each year, the Charles County Rotary provides over $25,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, dictionaries for third graders, and other leadership and personal/professional development opportunities for students.

Students interested in entering the contest should prepare a 5-to-6-minute video clip of their speech and apply by March 8. The winner of the Four-Way contest will win a grand prize of $250 and will have a chance to attend the Rotary District Competition in April with awards up to $1,500.

To register for the contest, visit https://forms.gle/eKmozG4UxBFXk3TdA.

Those signing up will be invited to a virtual question-and-answer information session on the Zoom platform on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Virtual presentations will be scheduled for March 6-9. The final round will be held in person on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 a.m. at The Greene Turtle in La Plata. The Greene Turtle is at 6 St. Mary’s Ave., Ste 104.

District semi-finals are set for 8:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1, at Glen Burnie High School, with district finals held on April 22 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Bethesda.

Learn more about the Rotary Club and the Four-Way Test Speech Contest here.