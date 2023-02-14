Austin Cameron Darling, age 28 of Chaptico Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Chaptico, MD- A St. Mary’s County man is facing charges of Illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a barricade Sunday morning.

St. Mary’s County Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Hurry Road in Chaptico, MD, shortly after 6 a.m. after a relative became concerned about a possible threat. Police responded, and no one responded. Police established a perimeter, and a barricade was called at 7:10 a.m.

Police continued to try and contact the occupants of the home. During this, they also contacted the Maryland Gun Center and found that the suspect, Austin Cameron Darling, 28, of Chaptico, was prohibited from possessing firearms.

At approximately 10 a.m. Darling and the other occupant exited the home and were taken into custody. A search warrant was issued and executed, and during the search, police found a multi-colored 9mm handgun, along with ammunition, in Darling’s bedroom.

Darling was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was released on a personal bond.