The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of David Weiskopf to the position of County Administrator.

Weiskopf served as the Deputy County Attorney from 2008-2017 and was appointed County Attorney in 2018. He has also served as Interim County Administrator since 2022, following a period of medical leave and the subsequent retirement of former County Administrator, Dr. Rebecca Bridgett.

“David has done a great job as Interim County Administrator,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “We went through a highly competitive recruitment process for this position and are confident in his selection. We look forward to seeing continued success from the County Administrator’s office.”

Weiskopf has a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is an active member of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association and has served on many other local organizations, including the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Alumni Council, the St. Mary’s County Historical Preservation Commission, the St. Mary’s County Pro Bono Committee, and more. In 2020, he received the Daily Record Leadership in Law Award.

“I am thankful and humbled by the Commissioners’ decision. It is a privilege to be able to work every day in service to my community,” said Weiskopf. “As County Administrator, I hope to advance our organizational goals relating to employee recruitment, engagement, and retention so that we can continue to provide effective and efficient services to our residents.”

