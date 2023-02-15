The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that caused at least $20,000 in danger to an RV and killed three chickens. Credit: County EMS Chief Mitch Lewis, Jr. Credit: County EMS Chief Mitch Lewis, Jr. Credit: County EMS Chief Mitch Lewis, Jr. Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a “trailer explosion” on the 12000 block of Wendy Lane in Waldorf, MD.

Engine 33 arrived and confirmed an RV “well involved,” with no extension and no exposures in danger. Chief 1A assumed command, holding E33, E112, and T1, and requesting Fire Marshal Office; no injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 44-550-6835