A 7-0 victory over George Mason on Sunday moved the Navy women’s tennis team’s winning streak to six-straight matches, as the Midshipmen completed a perfect 6-0 homestand at the Tose Family Tennis Center.

With the win, Navy improved to 6-2 on the campaign and has now won 10 consecutive home matches dating back to last spring. For George Mason, the Patriots suffered their first loss of the spring and shifted to 3-1 on the young season.

The Mids locked up the doubles point quickly, as the No. 2 Navy pairing of senior captain Casey Accola and freshman Sia Chaudry notched a 6-1 win over Mason’s Jenin Alasadi and Emily Wirt, while sophomore Parvathi Shanker and junior Corinne Farid beat the Patriots’ third pairing of Dana Edson and Jackie Nannery by the same 6-1 score to clinch the 1-0 Navy lead.

Playing out the No. 1 doubles match, Navy sophomore Emily Tannenbaum and junior Samantha Johns battled out a 6-4 win over the tough duo of Paige La and Taylor Garcia.

In singles action, Tannenbaum nabbed a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Preseason All-Atlantic 10 selection Paige La on the top singles court. Junior Stella Ribaudo got the start at the No. 2 spot, racking up a 6-3, 6-3 win against a two-time Division III Singles All-American in Taylor Garcia, while Shanker finished off Nannery on the No. 4 court with a 6-2, 6-3 score to secure the Navy dual win and pick up her fifth-consecutive singles victory.

Continuing on, sophomore Sylvia Eklund was victorious over Ashley Fitz-Patrick (6-3, 6-1) on the fifth court and Chaudry tallied a 6-1, 6-3 win at the No. 3 position against Wirt, with sophomore Kate Lee rounding out the day with her sixth-straight singles win via a 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 battle against Lauren Splett.

The two teams also played an extra doubles match, as Navy freshmen Ellie Choate and Hanna Elks Smith outlasted the Patriots’ Maitree Root and Avleen Waraich for a 6-4 victory.

The all-time series between Navy and George Mason now stands 12-0 in favor of the Midshipmen, with the Mids notching their third-straight 7-0 win over the Patriots.

Up Next

Navy now heads to Florida for a pair of matches, playing at Tampa in a 3 p.m. contest on Friday before turning around to face service academy rival Air Force on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Orlando.

The Mids and Falcons will be meeting for the first time in women’s tennis history, with that match being part of the USTA’s College MatchDay event which also includes the Navy and Air Force men’s teams playing simultaneously at the USTA National Campus.