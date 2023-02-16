Love was in the air at Tuesday’s Calvert County Commissioner’s meeting as many mentioned their spouses.

The all Republication board was pleased with the Northern high school marching band and honored them with a commendation.

President at-large Earl F. Hance stated the Patriots of Northern, “are our future, and have done a great job even going through a change in leadership midway through the year.”

The commendation read, Northern High School’s marching band, the Marching Patriots; under the leadership of Director Samantha Andrejcisk, Assistant Director and Color Guard Instructor Ashley Stern, and Percussion Instructor Donald Rexrode; won the prestigious 2022 US Bands Maryland State and National Championship title for Group IA.

Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Wilson presented information based on last year’s activities. Wilson also presented goals for the upcoming year.

“We don’t focus on numbers as much,” Wilson said. “We’re about the people that walk through the doors. Your library card is now one of the most valuable cards in your wallet.”

The Southern branch has also welcomed a new co-op for homeschoolers and its group.

Some of the popular apps for the library are Beanstack Tracker which provides weekly recommendations based on age and will invite one to join a summer reading challenge. Brainfuse HelpNow! offers a 24-hour writing lab and live tutors. Mango Languages is helpful for learning a new language.

Wilson welcomed the commissioner’s in for a tour of the library at any time. Check the website for information on the BookMobile. It will be at the Chapline House tomorrow, February 16th from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Wi-Fi services will be available, public computer usage, printing and select book check-outs.

The commissioner’s thanked now former, Calvert Health President and CEO Dean Teague for his contributions to the only hospital in Calvert County for his 10-plus years of service.

“We owe him a debt of gratitude,” Hance said from the podium. “There has been vast improvements over the years.”

Teague, also retired Navy had announced his retirement plans last April and had stated that the pandemic put things ‘in perspective for him’, and he mentioned wanting to spend more time with family. His retirement dinner was held last weekend.

The Calvert Health board of directors unanimously selected Jeremy Bradford as its next President and CEO. Bradford brings 20 years of experience to the helm and most recently served at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Commissioners Todd Ireland and Mark C. Cox, Sr. recently toured the Career and Technology Academy located on Dorsey Road in Prince Frederick, mentioned that they were in need of an electrical teacher.

The CTA currently has an open enrollment link on its website which will be up until February 23rd. A few of the programs offered are Cisco Networking and Cybersecurity, a Culinary Arts program, welding, firefighter/EMT as well as an interactive media production program.

The Calvert Science and Engineering Expo will take place at the CTA on February 25th and the next Blue Print Town Hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28th to end the month out.

In public comment it was mentioned that the delay to begin building the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center until 2027 would in essence cost the county more money as by that timeframe, construction costs would increase. There was disappointment in not seeing more funding for after 2025 in the recent budget.

It was also mentioned that the county hire a certified public accountant firm to manage the budget. It was voiced that tax payers dollars are not being spent wisely as public school buses are being fueled at market price.