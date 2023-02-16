Junior defenseman Ethan Little (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) earned a spot on the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Dynamic Team of the Week – Division III for the week of February 14 as announced by the USILA Tuesday afternoon. This is the first selection of the season by USILA.

This is the second time in Little’s career that he has been named to the Team of the Week. Last season, he garnered the weekly honor on March 8, 2022. Ethan Little vs. Wells (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team opened the 2023 campaign this past Saturday (Feb. 11) with a convincing 21-9 non-conference road win over Southern Virginia University down in Buena Vista, Va.

Little matched his career-high of three caused turnovers and scooped up four ground balls to lead the Seahawk defense. He helped out offensively as well by scoring a career-best three goals.

St. Mary’s College (1-0) will be back in action this Saturday, February 18, at 5:30 p.m. when the Seahawks welcome No. 10 University of Lynchburg (1-0) to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for St. Mary’s home-opener

2023 USILA/Dynamic Team of the Week – Division III – Week of February 14