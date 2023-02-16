Three members of the Navy track and field team put the Patriot League on notice following their record setting performances over the weekend.

Alex Rizzo was named the men’s track athlete of the week and Sam Kwatkosky was named the men’s field athlete of the week. Freshman Jia Anderson had to top performance amongst the first year students in the conference to earn women’s rookie of the week honors, the Patriot League announced Tuesday.

Rizzo earned his third career Patriot League weekly honor after breaking Navy’s indoor one-mile record at the David Hemery Valentine Invite. The senior crossed the finish line in 3:58.75, becoming only the third Mid all-time to run the mile in under four minutes. His time is also the top mark in the Patriot League this season.

Kwatkosky reached a career milestone with a 20.00m (65′ 7.5″) throw in the weight throw at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational. The distance is the seventh-farthest in Navy history and only the seventh of at least 20.00m. He also recorded an IC4A qualifying distance in the shot put at 16.01m (52′ 6.5″) to help collect his first career weekly award.

Anderson broke her own program record for the second straight week in the 60m hurdles. She first set a new program best in the semifinals at Darius Dixon with a time of 8.47 seconds. In the finals, she decreased her time by .06 seconds to end with a program record of 8.41 seconds, which is also the fastest 60m hurdles time in the Patriot League this season.

Navy will conclude the indoor regular season this Friday with the Navy Select at 11:00 a.m. at the Wesley A. Brown Field House.