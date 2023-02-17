A Brandywine, MD man is facing Rape, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, handgun offenses, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in two Feb. 2023 sexual assaults.

Rodney Richardson, 26, of Brandywine, is accused of using a dating app to lure victims. Rodney Richardson Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed Richardson used the dating app to set up meets with at least two adults. In the Feb. 2023 assault, Richardson is accused of holding the victim, an adult male, at gunpoint and raping him. Then he drove the victim to a bank and forced him to withdraw money.

In a second case, Richardson reportedly lured another adult male victim using the same app. When he met with the victim, he reportedly carjacked him at gunpoint.

After conducting a thorough investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was located and taken into custody on February 13, 2023. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information concerning Richardson, they are asked to please call Sexual Assault Unit detectives at 301-772-4908.