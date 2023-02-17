It’s great to see that there will be an internet safety presentation for parents and teenagers to learn more about keeping children safe online. The presentation, “Innocence Stolen: Protecting our Children Online,” will be held on March 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School in the Charles County community. The program is designed to provide parents and caregivers with information and resources to ensure their children are accessing the internet safely.

Vincent DeVivo, a community outreach specialist with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland, will be the guest speaker. He will cover topics such as cyberbullying, internet predators, social networking, and other negative and criminal influences that could harm children online. The presentation will also provide prevention and intervention strategies and internet safety resources for parents and families.

“Technology is a great tool for learning and communicating, but it also poses dangers,” said Charmaine Thompson, CCPS chief of instructional technology. “Innocence Stolen is an opportunity for parents to learn from an expert and learn more about protecting their children online.”

It’s worth noting that the program does not tell children what not to do online, as some children may misuse the information. Instead, it aims to equip parents with the tools they need to help their children stay safe online. The program is an opportunity for parents to learn from an expert and gain knowledge about internet safety.

The event is open to the public, and additional internet safety presentations will be held at other schools in the county throughout the school year. The address of Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School is 12872 Rock Point Road in Newburg.