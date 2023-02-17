Seaman Isiah Harley, a native of White Plains, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy with Naval Base Point Loma.

Harley, a 2018 Henry E. Lackey High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.

Seaman Isiah Harley, a native of White Plains, Maryland Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Murtha / Navy Office of Community Outreach

“I wanted to serve my country and do something that I could take pride in,” said Harley.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in White Plains.

“Everything may not be perfect at first, but if you work hard enough you can always create options,” said Harley.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Harley is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We protect important things and important people,” said Harley. “We not only protect important people in the Navy and our nation, but also important people around the world.”

Harley has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is making it through bootcamp,” said Harley. “It’s an honor to know that I have what it takes to serve my country.”

As Harley and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy offers an opportunity to leave a legacy for my future kids and their kids,” said Harley.

Harley is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mom, Tameca, my dad, Andre, and my grandma, Melissa,” said Harley. “Thanks for never giving up on me.”