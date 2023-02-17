Today marks the 5th anniversary of the homicide of Brandon Briscoe, a 24-year-old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Brandon and his family.

On February 17, 2018 at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Brandon Briscoe, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect approached Brandon while he was standing outside an apartment building, shot him, and fled the scene.

If you have information about this crime, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment, and the CCSO is also offering a reward of up to $2,500 to match Crime Solvers, for a total reward of up to $5,000.