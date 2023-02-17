St. Mary’s County Public Schools will hold three Rising Freshman Orientation Nights in March to help rising ninth graders and their families learn about the high school graduation requirements, available Academies and Pathways, preview ninth-grade course selections, and meet with school administrators and counselors.

The events will be held at different high schools on March 6th, 7th, and 8th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The orientation night at Leonardtown High School will be held on March 6th, while the one at Chopticon High School will be on March 7th, and Great Mills High School on March 8th. Families are welcome to attend any night, as all the information will be repeated at each session.

For those who need more information, the Department of Strategic Initiatives can be contacted at 301-475-5511, extension 32133, or by emailing classof2027@smcps.org.