Five Waldrof residents are facing drug and gun charges following a police chase during a traffic stop in the area of St. Charels Parkway and Smallwood Drive on February 15, 2023.

The chase began after officers observed the driver of a Jeep driving erratically and nearly striking a patrol car. After attempting to flee, the driver of the Jeep lost control and crashed into a patrol car, totaling the vehicle. Desmond Omarion Robinson, 20 Damar Malik Abney, 19 Abdoul Rahamane Sow, 20 Takwon Demarion Mason, 18

Two officers received minor injuries, and all occupants of the Jeep were transported to area hospitals to treat minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Further investigation revealed that two firearms were inside the Jeep, and the suspects, Takwon Demarion Mason, 18; Damar Malik Abney, 19; Abdoul Rahamane Sow, 20; Desmond Omarion Robinson, 20; and a 16-year-old male (charged as an adult), all from Waldorf, were charged with illegally possessing regulated firearms due to age and transporting loaded firearms inside a vehicle. One of the suspects also had outstanding warrants.

As of February 17, four suspects were released on personal recognizance, with one on a $2,500 unsecured bond. PFC Willis is investigating the incident.