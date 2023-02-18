On February 16, 2023, at around 4:30 p.m., a burglary occurred in the 400 block of David Drive in Arnold.

The victim discovered a black male wearing a red t-shirt standing in her kitchen, and the suspect fled through a rear sliding glass door when confronted by the victim. The victim directed officers to the location where she last saw the suspect, and officers were able to locate and apprehend the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect, a fifteen-year-old from Annapolis, MD, was positively identified by the victim and charged accordingly.