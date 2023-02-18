Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, of the 7200 block of Simms Landing Road in La Plata Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On February 8, a man named Edward Jackson Bunn followed a teenage female throughout the La Plata Target store and then to her home. He left the store before she did, waited for her to enter her car in the parking lot, and followed her home. When she confronted him after observing him going through her car, Bunn fled the scene. The victim called 9-1-1 and reported the incident to the La Plata Police Department, who obtained an arrest warrant charging Bunn with Rogue and Vagabond.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives identified Bunn as the suspect and located the vehicle he used. Bunn is a registered sex offender currently on probation for two sexual assaults that occurred in 2002 in Virginia. In those cases, he approached women’s homes, struck up conversations, and later broke into the homes where he sexually assaulted the women. Bunn pleaded guilty in those cases and was sentenced to 20 years.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Warrant Unit arrested Bunn on February 12 at 10 a.m. on the warrant for his involvement in the suspicious activity report in La Plata. The CCSO is also investigating Bunn in connection with reports of unusual activity after a witness learned Bunn is a registered sex offender and has approached several women’s homes in his neighborhood.

Bunn is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Anyone with additional information about Bunn is asked to contact Detective Garner #559 with the CCSO at 301-609-6488 or Detective Roys with the LPPD at 301-934-1500 ext: 2649.