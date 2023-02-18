According to a new Parents Together Action survey, 64% of primarily low- and middle-income parents say that affording food is their biggest challenge.

As food prices continue to rise across the country, many parents fear that things could get worse before they get better. The survey found that 65% of parents have had to change the foods they buy, including purchasing fewer fruits and vegetables.

The federal food assistance that was expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to sunset in March, and 41% of respondents say they’ve had to work extra hours to make ends meet. 52% of respondents say they’ve used food banks or similar services to get by, and another 36% have skipped meals to ensure their children could eat; parents Together Executive Director Ailen Arreaza says the changes are coming as too much too fast for many Americans.

Respondents suggest expanding access to programs to help cover the cost of groceries, lowering the cost of essential goods like diapers and formula, and enacting paid sick, parental, and family leave to make their lives easier.