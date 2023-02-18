What is the Women’s Soccer stamp, and what does it celebrate?

The Women’s Soccer stamp is a Forever stamp issued by the U.S. Postal Service commemorates women’s soccer in the United States.

“This stamp honors more than a sport; it honors the women whose leadership continues to inspire the generations behind them,” said Amber McReynolds, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. “Whether it’s on the pitch or at the podium, American female soccer players have been fighting for more than wins. They have been fighting for fairness and equality. And in the process, they have helped women everywhere move the ball down the field on a host of issues.”

“The Women’s Soccer stamp will bring more attention to our sport,” said Morgan Wright, player for Orlando City Youth Soccer Club. “It is my hope that this stamp will inspire more young women to play this beautiful game.”

It features a female soccer player in action, striking a ball with a side volley. It was designed by illustrator Noah MacMillan (1988–2022) using simplified shapes and bold colors to convey the sport’s high energy and fast motion.

The stamp celebrates the millions of girls and women who participate in soccer throughout the country, from youth leagues to the elite U.S. National Team. It also honors the legacy of American female soccer players, who have fought for more than wins but also for fairness and equality in sports and society.

The Women’s Soccer stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20 and is always equal to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.