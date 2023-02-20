The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners proudly announces that the Northern High School’s Marching Patriots have completed a record season in competitive marching band, culminating in a historic win at the U.S. Bands National Title. The board wishes to sincerely congratulate the talented and hard-working students of the Marching Patriots for their exceptional achievements.

The Marching Patriots have been recognized for their outstanding performances throughout the 2022 competitive marching band season. The team secured its third consecutive Maryland State Championship with an impressive score of 84.6. In addition, the Marching Patriots achieved a historic win of the U.S. Bands National Title, placing first out of 13 bands and winning caption awards for Best Music and Best Visual Performance with a season-high score of 94.6.

Members of the 2022 US Bands Group IA Maryland State and National Champions are: Henry Acquah, Layla Bellamy, Alisa Billups, Linnea Burkholder, Samantha Burnett, Annie Campbell, Logan Campbell, Chloe Clagg, Linnea Creer, Alyssa Dubois, Charles Dunn, Dean Dunn, Lia Durham, Luke Erly, Charles Frank, Zoe Fraser, Samantha Gallion, Sofia Hale, Rebecca Heyer, Barbara Kaczmarek, Addison Klassen, Kennerick Lusk, Tyler McLaughlin, Nathan McMahon, Kamara Merritt, Laila Mitchell, Daphne Niederhauser, Hyrum Niederhauser, Ruby Niederhauser, Ahna Pizzillo, Alessandra Pizzillo, Laurelei Ryan, Alexander Southerland, Marissa Therrien, Matthew Trickle, Kayla Turner, Myana Ware, Jamison Wealer and Josie Wealer. Credit: Calvert County Public Information Office

The board acknowledges the many long hours of practice, outstanding performances, and dedication to excellence that the young men and women of the Marching Patriots have displayed. The team’s distinctive accomplishments are a testament to their hard work, passion, and commitment to achieving their goals. The board is proud to see such talent and dedication from the youth of Calvert County and wishes the Marching Patriots continued success in all their future endeavors.

In conclusion, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Northern High School’s Marching Patriots for their exceptional 2022 competitive marching band accomplishments.

The team’s historic win at the U.S. Bands National Title and their third consecutive Maryland State Championship are a testament to their hard work and dedication to excellence. The board extends its best wishes to the team for continued success in their future endeavors.