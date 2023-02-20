Maryland Governor Wes Moore Proclaims February 20th as Civil Rights Heroes Day

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has officially declared today, Monday, February 20, 2023, as Civil Rights Heroes Day in Maryland. In a statement released earlier today, the governor urged all Maryland citizens to recognize the courage, sacrifice, and relentless efforts of civil rights and abolition leaders throughout history.

Moore emphasized the importance of honoring the legacies of Maryland’s own civil rights heroes, including Frederick Douglass, Harriett Tubman, and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who were all born in the state. Despite facing threats to their lives, these leaders advanced the highest ideals of freedom and continue to serve as a lasting inspiration for all.

“Our nation’s civil rights leaders’ legacies transcend race, nationality, and religion to inspire action and promote equality all over the world,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We will continue to lead in honor of their memory and for the future of all Marylanders as we seek to form a more perfect union both in our state and across the nation.”

In observance of Civil Rights Heroes Day, the Maryland flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset as a sign of respect and gratitude to the heroes who have paved the way for a more just and equitable society. The proclamation of this day also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for social justice and equality in the United States and the world.

Marylanders are encouraged to take action to continue the work of civil rights leaders and make the state a place of opportunity, hope, and justice for every citizen.