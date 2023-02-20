Police Officer First Class John Piersa

The La Plata Police Department is proud to honor one of their own, Acting Sergeant John Piersa, as the Officer of the Quarter. Piersa, who has been serving the community of La Plata and Charles County for several years, has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to his duties as a police officer.

On the night of October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Acting Sergeant John Piersa was patrolling the area near the self-storage facility on North La Plata Court when he spotted a suspicious individual. Piersa’s instincts kicked in, and he immediately began investigating the situation. During his investigation, he discovered tools commonly used to defeat locks, a loaded FEG 9-millimeter handgun, suspected stolen jewelry, electronics, and suspected cocaine.

Piersa’s quick thinking and the thorough investigation did not stop there. After executing numerous search and seizure warrants, he identified over forty victims of storage bin burglaries. He worked tirelessly to notify them and return the stolen items to their rightful owners. This extensive follow-up investigation led to the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property.

In addition to this impressive investigation, Acting Sergeant Piersa’s alertness and attention to detail led to another arrest. On November 16, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., La Plata Police Officer Sheldon Miller located the same individual in a self-storage facility in possession of a loaded Ruger .380 handgun, cocaine, and burglar tools. The suspect has arrested again thanks to Piersa’s alertness and timely information sharing with other officers.

The men and women of the La Plata Police Department are incredibly proud of Acting Sergeant John Piersa and his remarkable dedication to his duties as a police officer. His outstanding investigation and determination to return the stolen property to its rightful owners have earned him the title of Officer of the Quarter. Piersa’s work is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the La Plata Police Department, which is dedicated to protecting and serving the citizens of La Plata and Charles County.

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner quickly praises Piersa’s efforts, stating, “Acting Sergeant Piersa’s dedication to his duties and his ability to conduct thorough investigations that benefit our community is truly remarkable. We are fortunate to have him as a member of our department.”

The La Plata Police Department is committed to continuing to work closely with the community to ensure the safety and well-being of all its citizens. With dedicated officers like Acting Sergeant John Piersa leading the way, the community of La Plata can rest assured that they are in safe hands.