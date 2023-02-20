Maryland is leading the way in REAL ID compliance, with 91% of its citizens – or 4.45 million people – having obtained the necessary identification ahead of the new May 7, 2025, federal deadline, according to an announcement by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA).

Despite this achievement, there are still approximately 434,000 Marylanders who need to present their documents and receive their REAL ID driver’s license or identification card with the REAL ID star before the May 7, 2025, deadline. The MDOT MVA has reassured customers that its staff is ready to help them through the process.

MDOT MVA Acting Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said: “Maryland is a leader in preparing its citizens for the federal REAL ID mandate, and MDOT MVA customers have responded in a big way because they know our staff will handle their needs – REAL ID or otherwise – with convenience, efficiency and terrific service.”

MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer added: “Over the last several years, we’ve implemented innovations that enhance the customer experience to ensure it is seamless and efficient, while maintaining our premier customer service standard.”

MDOT MVA’s REAL ID Lookup tool allows customers to check their REAL ID status by entering their driver’s license or ID card number. The REAL ID Lookup Tool can be accessed here. Customers can also check their REAL ID status by signing up for a myMVA account, which allows them to set up features unique to their needs, including displaying REAL ID status right on the dashboard.

Other myMVA options include access to driver’s license information, vehicle registration status, copies of any correspondence from MDOT MVA, vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and more. It also alerts customers if the transaction they are attempting to complete can be done online. Customers can set up a myMVA account here.

Many customers will come into REAL ID compliance during their normal license renewal period. Under a 2021 law, driver’s licenses can now be renewed up to 12 months in advance of the expiration date, allowing many customers to renew their license earlier – and thus obtain their REAL ID before the deadline without an additional fee. Customers can schedule an appointment for renewal or to present documents through their myMVA account.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Once in effect, people will be required to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card or another federally acceptable document to board a commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities. Obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card with the REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner requires customers have one proof of age and identity, proof of Social Security, and two proofs of Maryland residency on file with MDOT MVA.

In 2020, the US Department of Homeland Security modified requirements for obtaining a REAL ID after Congress passed the REAL ID Modernization Act. The act allows residents who already have their Social Security number on file with MDOT MVA and electronically verified with the Social Security Administration to fulfill the proof of Social Security requirement without presenting their Social Security card.

MDOT MVA began a pilot program in March 2021 in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records to allow Maryland-born customers visiting the Annapolis, Baltimore City, Essex, Frederick, Largo and Salisbury branch offices to request a certified copy of their birth certificate and have it printed onsite to fulfill the proof of identity requirement. To date, more than 2,800 customers have taken advantage of this added service.