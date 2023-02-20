The Pallas Foundation has announced the creation of a new scholarship program in homeland security for students of Anne Arundel Community College (AACC). The program is intended to foster the development of emerging global and national security leaders, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Under the new program, two students each year will receive a scholarship to study at AACC from Pallas Foundation’s Adm. Mike Mullen Scholarship for National Security Leadership. The scholarship is named for Adm. Mike Mullen, who served as the 17th Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff for both President Bush and President Obama from 2007 to 2011 and also as the 28th Chief of Naval Operations from 2005 to 2007.

Adm. Mullen, a 1968 United States Naval Academy graduate, was deeply involved in mentoring and promoting officers from diverse backgrounds to help them achieve the highest ranks in the military. The scholarship named in his honor is intended to continue that work by supporting students from underrepresented communities who are pursuing degrees in Homeland Security Management, Homeland Security Management – Transportation and Border Security, or Homeland Security Management – Intelligence Analytics.

In addition to the scholarship funds, recipients will be invited to leadership development events coordinated by the Pallas Foundation. The Foundation hopes the program will create opportunities for more students to prepare for careers that safeguard our community and nation.

“We are honored to partner with Admiral Mullen on this initiative. His career-long commitment to underrepresented communities perfectly matches the mission of the Pallas Foundation,” said Sally Donnelly, Co-Chair of the Pallas Foundation. “Anne Arundel is a proven leader in the nation’s community college system, and we are grateful for their support.”

Dr. Dawn Lindsay, AACC president, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Adm. Mullen Initiative, saying, “We are honored that the Pallas Foundation selected AACC as its first community college to launch the Adm. Mullen Initiative to help prepare more national security leaders for public service and career success. Both organizations are national leaders, so it is a natural fit that will create opportunities for more students.”

Darian Senn-Carter, Ed.D., interim director of AACC’s Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute, said that the scholarship will help support a diverse range of students, adding, “Thanks to the Pallas Foundation, we will be able to prepare even more talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds for careers that safeguard our community and our nation.”

Students who are interested in applying for scholarships at AACC should visit aacc.edu/scholarships. The Pallas Foundation hopes that the Adm. Mullen Initiative will help to prepare the next generation of national security leaders and that this partnership will continue to foster greater diversity and inclusion within the field.