St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team concluded their regular season with a dominant victory against Wells College. The Seahawks had an outstanding game and never looked back, cruising to a 110-46 victory. The senior day game was held at the home United East Conference and featured an excellent performance by the St. Mary’s College players.

The game started with the Seahawks’ 11-0 run, with Karon Williams, Sam Blaylock, and Stephanie Howell leading the way. Howell was effective in the post, while Blaylock showcased her range by connecting on a three-pointer and a mid-range jumper. The first quarter ended with a 25-14 lead for St. Mary’s College, with five different players contributing points to the score.

St. Mary’s carried their dominance into the second quarter and maintained a balanced offensive attack. The Seahawks were at their best when running the court and making the extra pass. St. Mary’s got even more players involved in the second period, with six players scoring points. Tray Mobray showed off her finishing ability at the basket, while Kristin Sabatini connected on several jump shots to end the half. The Seahawks led 56-26 at halftime.

The third quarter began with back-to-back three-pointers from Rachel Manning and Sam Blaylock, showing that the St. Mary’s squad was ready to continue winning. Karon Williams continued to be a playmaker for the Seahawks, making her presence felt on both ends of the court. The Seahawks led 78-33 heading into the game’s final stretch.

The fourth quarter was about the Seahawks putting the finishing touches on an excellent team win. Skylar Kaplan was able to get involved, finishing a layup in transition. Melanie Aguilar played great in transition, turning defense into offense. Sam Blaylock again connected from deep in the final seconds to emphasize the 110-46 win for the Seahawks.

Karon Williams nearly had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds, leading the way for St. Mary’s College. Sam Blaylock had a fantastic game, converting seven three-pointers to 29 points. Stephanie Howell earned a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Tray Mobray contributed 16 points and six rebounds.

Overall, it was an excellent team win for the Seahawks to conclude their regular season. They had a well-balanced offensive attack and got many players involved in the scoring. Karon Williams, Sam Blaylock, Stephanie Howell, and Tray Mobray were particularly effective, showcasing their talent and teamwork. The Seahawks will be looking to carry their momentum into the postseason, and they will undoubtedly be a team to watch in the United East Conference Tournament.

