Five different Seahawks found the back of the net in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team home opener on Saturday evening, but it was not enough as the team fell short to No. 10 University of Lynchburg with a score of 14-5 in a non-conference game. The Seahawks put up a strong start with junior midfielder Johnny McGrain scoring the first unassisted goal of the game only 41 seconds in.

However, Lynchburg responded with a 6-1 run, scoring five consecutive goals to take a 6-2 lead into the second period. St. Mary’s College struggled to keep up and could only net one goal in the second quarter, while Lynchburg extended its lead with three goals, going into halftime with a 9-3 lead.

Lynchburg’s Ian McCarthy increased the team’s lead with the only goal of the third quarter, bringing the score to 10-3. The fourth quarter belonged to the Hornets as they scored four unanswered goals to secure the 14-5 victory.

Despite the loss, St. Mary’s College put up a solid effort. Junior defenseman Ethan Little led the defensive effort with four ground balls and two caused turnovers, while senior goalie Ben Robertson made a career-best eight saves and picked up three ground balls. The Seahawks also limited Lynchburg to a season-low of 14 goals, as the Hornets previously won their first game of the season with a 22-1 victory over Ferrum College on February 11.

Credit: Bill Wood

In contrast, Lynchburg’s Jake Rust lit up the scoreboard with a game-high of four goals, and Riley Mitchell contributed a game-best of five points with two goals and three assists. Chris Darminio commanded the Hornet defense with game-highs of eight ground balls and two caused turnovers, while Tyler Hadley made 14 stops to keep the Seahawks at bay and preserve Lynchburg’s undefeated record.

Lynchburg outshot St. Mary’s College 38-35 and controlled the ground balls with a 31-21 advantage. Neither team managed to score on their extra-man opportunities, going 0-for-8 combined. Lynchburg also controlled the faceoff, with Michael Kraus winning 13-of-20.

Despite the defeat, St. Mary’s College has a positive outlook and remains confident in their ability to improve in their future games.

