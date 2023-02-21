St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks youth basketball program awarded Coach Alton McCoy with the annual George Stewart Coaches Award yesterday. The award, presented during the Select Middle School basketball games at Chopticon High School, honors coaches who embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and set an example of fair and honest gamesmanship for players and parents alike.

The award is named after George Stewart, a longtime volunteer who dedicated many years to working with St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks youth basketball program. His legacy of coaching and mentorship lives on through this award, which recognizes coaches who carry on his tradition of leading by example and promoting positive values in youth sports.

Coach Alton McCoy, the recipient of this year’s award, was recognized for his outstanding leadership and commitment to promoting sportsmanship and fair play on and off the court. He has dedicated countless hours to coaching young athletes and fostering a positive and supportive team culture.

The award ceremony was held during the Select Middle School basketball games at Chopticon High School, where players, parents, and coaches from throughout the county gathered to celebrate Coach McCoy’s achievement. The ceremony included remarks from program leaders, as well as a presentation of the award itself.

In accepting the award, Coach McCoy expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of sportsmanship in youth sports. “I’m honored to receive this award and to be part of a community that values fair play and positive values in youth sports,” he said. “As coaches, it’s our responsibility to set an example for our players and to help them develop not just as athletes, but as young people who will carry these values with them throughout their lives.”

The George Stewart Coaches Award is a testament to the enduring legacy of George Stewart and the commitment of coaches like Alton McCoy to promoting sportsmanship and positive values in youth sports. Through their dedication and leadership, they inspire young athletes to strive for excellence both on and off the court, and to become positive role models in their own right.

Congratulations to Coach Alton McCoy on this well-deserved honor, and thank you to all the coaches who embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and fair play in St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks youth basketball.