University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Associate Director, Administration and Calvert County resident one of 53 selected for statewide professional development program

Leadership Maryland has announced that Stacy L. Hutchinson, the Associate Director of Administration at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, Maryland, has been selected to participate in the statewide professional development program as a member of the Class of 2023. This announcement was made by David Fike ’16 (LM), President and CEO of Leadership Maryland.

The 30th class of Leadership Maryland comprises 53 individuals, including Hutchinson, who have been selected to complete an eight-month, hands-on learning program that focuses on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December and will include five two-day sessions that are focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions. The sessions will cover the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multiculturalism/diversity across the state. Over 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

The UMCES’ Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, where Hutchinson is currently employed, is the oldest publicly supported marine laboratory on the East Coast. It is a national leader in research on fisheries, estuarine ecology, environmental chemistry, and toxicology research of the Chesapeake Bay and aquatic ecosystem around the globe. Hutchinson’s selection as a member of the Class of 2023 is a testament to her professional achievements and community involvement.

“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to Leadership Maryland,” said David Fike. “The 53 members of the Class of 2023 are each influential leaders within their companies, industries, and communities, and have the desire to make a broader impact within our state. And the knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to do just that.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives who have made significant achievements in either their careers or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, communities, and state. They also have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues. The program’s curriculum is designed to provide participants with the knowledge, experience, and connections they need to make a broader impact.

In conclusion, Stacy L. Hutchinson’s selection as a member of the Class of 2023 for Leadership Maryland is a significant achievement. It is a testament to her professional accomplishments and community involvement. The program provides a unique opportunity for the selected individuals to learn about Maryland’s most vital issues, including economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multiculturalism/diversity. The skills, knowledge, and connections that participants will gain will undoubtedly prepare them to make a positive impact on their organizations, communities, and the state of Maryland.