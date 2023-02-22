Canine Companions, the United States’ largest service dog organization, announced on Monday that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland has received a highly trained service dog to work with children and other victims/witnesses in the area.

The two-year-old lab-golden retriever cross, named Dougall, has been specifically bred and trained by Canine Companions to perform service dog commands in a professional environment such as law enforcement. Dougall will work alongside Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Durner, who supervises the department’s Project Lifesaver Program and teaches D.A.R.E. and other presentations to children and youth in the community. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Canine Companions facility dogs, like Dougall, are bred to be calm, reliable, and affectionate, making them perfect companions for law enforcement officers who work with vulnerable populations. They are also trained to work with a facilitator, ensuring that they can provide the necessary support and assistance to those in need.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office expressed their gratitude for the donation of Dougall, stating that he will be a valuable asset to the community. Dougall’s calm and friendly demeanor will help put children and other victims at ease during difficult times, and his specialized training will help him perform tasks that can assist law enforcement officers in their work.

Canine Companions is a leading service dog organization that provides service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities, as well as facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings. Since its founding in 1975, the organization has provided all its dogs and follow-up services to clients at no cost.

The use of service dogs in law enforcement is becoming increasingly popular across the country. These specially trained dogs are often used to assist officers in locating missing individuals, detecting drugs and explosives, and providing emotional support to victims and witnesses.

Facility dogs like Dougall are specially trained to work in professional environments, making them ideal for use in law enforcement. They are trained to remain calm and focused in high-stress situations, and they have the ability to provide emotional support to those who need it.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is just one of many law enforcement agencies across the country that are benefiting from the use of service dogs. As more and more departments recognize the value of these highly trained animals, it is likely that we will continue to see an increase in their use in the years to come.

For more information about Canine Companions Facility Dogs, visit their website at https://canine.org/service-dogs/our-dogs/facility-dogs/.