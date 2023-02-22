A non-partisan coalition of 20 governors has been formed in the United States to protect and expand reproductive freedom in their states. The multi-state Reproductive Freedom Alliance is the largest such coalition ever convened. The Alliance will work together to strengthen reproductive freedom in the face of an unprecedented assault on abortion access and other forms of reproductive health care by states hostile to abortion rights and judges who are advancing their ideological agenda. Major funding for the Alliance is provided by the California Wellness Foundation with additional support from the Rosenberg Foundation.

The governors joining the alliance are Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Delaware Governor John Carney, Hawai’i Governor Josh Green, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

“As governors representing nearly 170 million people across every region of the country, we are standing with all people who believe in reproductive freedom and health care. We are standing with them to say, ‘enough.’ “In the last year alone, over 36 million women have lost access to critical health care with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Medication abortion – one of the safest forms of health care for decades now – may be stripped from our clinics and hospitals nationwide. Doctors face criminal prosecution for providing care. Extremists are trying to restrict access to contraception – and we know they won’t stop there. “In the face of this unprecedented assault by states hostile to abortion rights and their enablers in the courts, we are pledging to work together to strengthen abortion firewalls across America. This fight isn’t over.“ Joint Statement from the Governors:

The Alliance is a response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has resulted in over 36 million women losing access to critical health care in the last year alone. The Alliance aims to safeguard reproductive freedom by working together to strengthen abortion firewalls across America. The governors are standing with all people who believe in reproductive freedom and health care, pledging to fight for the rights of women, including medication abortion, which may be stripped from clinics and hospitals nationwide. Doctors are facing criminal prosecution for providing care, and extremists are trying to restrict access to contraception.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said he supported four bills heading to the floor of the state legislature that would protect abortion access, privacy, and out-of-state patients, including a bill to create a constitutional amendment that will enshrine reproductive rights in the Maryland Constitution. Governor Moore also expressed his pride in standing with other governors in the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom.

“I fully supported four bills heading to the floor of our state legislature that will protect abortion access, privacy, and out-of-state patients—including a bill to create a constitutional amendment that will enshrine reproductive rights in the Maryland Constitution. I am proud to stand with other governors in the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom. While some states have decided to move toward restricting women’s rights, I can assure you that here in Maryland, we will protect them,” said Maryland Governor Moore.

The governors are united in their commitment to protecting women’s healthcare decisions, which they say are deeply personal and private and should be protected under the law. They also aim to actively work to ensure that politicians do not interfere in the decisions made between a patient and their doctor.

The coalition’s largest funding comes from the California Wellness Foundation, with additional support from the Rosenberg Foundation. The two organizations have joined forces with the California Governor’s Office to advance the work of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated, “California has long been a leader in reproductive rights, but we can’t do it alone. We have gathered a coalition of bi-partisan governors to commit to reproductive freedom, and a coalition this size – 20 and counting – has never been done before. This Alliance is a moral obligation to what is right and will stand as a firewall to fight for and protect providers, patients, and all who are affected by these attacks on fundamental rights.”

The Alliance has gathered a coalition of bi-partisan governors to commit to reproductive freedom, and a coalition this size has never been done before. Governor Gavin Newsom of California said the Alliance is a moral obligation to what is right and will stand as a firewall to fight for and protect providers, patients, and all who are affected by these attacks on fundamental rights.