On February 21, a fight broke out between two students at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, resulting in one of the students being transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident, which took place in a classroom, was quickly reported to the school resource officer, who began an investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two students had communicated with each other over social media, threatening to fight each other upon returning to school. This led to the altercation in the classroom, which resulted in one of the students being injured and requiring medical attention.

In response to the incident, the parents of the two students involved were contacted. They were urged to monitor their children’s phones and online activity and to talk with them about appropriate behavior and the consequences of their actions. This is a reminder that parents play a crucial role in their children’s lives and can help prevent incidents like this from happening by staying involved and informed.

This incident is a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of inappropriate behavior on social media. In recent years, there have been many cases of students using social media to bully, harass, or threaten others, often with tragic results. It is important for parents and educators to educate children on the importance of using social media responsibly and treating others with respect.

One way to do this is by discussing the potential consequences of inappropriate behavior on social media. Students should understand that their online activity can have real-world consequences, including disciplinary action from the school, legal consequences, and harm to others.

In addition, parents and educators should encourage students to report any incidents of bullying or threats to school authorities or law enforcement. This can help prevent incidents like the one at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center from escalating and potentially causing harm.

Finally, anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and report it to PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636. It is important for the school and law enforcement to have a complete understanding of what happened in order to take appropriate action and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.