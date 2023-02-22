Members of the St. Mary’s Association of Model United Nations (SMR) had a successful participation in their recent Model United Nations conference. The event, which took place last week, saw students representing countries from all over the world as they discussed pressing global issues.

With the backdrop of the ongoing Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the students demonstrated their diplomatic skills and tackled these and other complex topics with poise and confidence. They had an opportunity to engage in debate, engage in negotiations, and learn about diplomacy and international relations. We are especially proud of junior Tanner George, who earned the distinction of Best Delegate! Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School

The participants included Liam Andres, Emma Braendeholm, Collin George, Tanner George, Olive Goodman, Lindsey Jahn, Ryder Morlong, Dominic Nelson, Romeo Norris, Elias Russell, Bridget Samworth, and David Turner. These students engaged in the conference with enthusiasm and demonstrated their commitment to the ideals of the United Nations.

The conference provided the students with a platform to showcase their knowledge and understanding of international issues. It also offered a unique opportunity for them to develop important skills such as public speaking, negotiation, and critical thinking. By simulating the workings of the United Nations, the event offered a glimpse into the complexities of international diplomacy and allowed the students to understand the importance of diplomacy in addressing global issues.

The participants also had the chance to build connections with students from other schools, learn about different cultures, and develop a deeper appreciation for the diversity of the world.

SMR’s Model United Nations club, under the guidance of their dedicated faculty advisors, had worked hard in preparation for the conference. They were able to draw on their understanding of international relations and put it into practice in a real-world setting. The success of the conference is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

The St. Mary’s Association of Model United Nations conference provided a valuable opportunity for students to develop their skills, gain valuable experience in diplomacy and international relations, and connect with other students from different schools. The success of the event is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the SMR’s Model United Nations club and its members, who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a passion for making a positive difference in the world.