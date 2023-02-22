US Army Veteran, Charles Beairsto, is set to receive a brand-new roof courtesy of Freddy and Son Roofing on February 23, 2023. The roofing company, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, is partnering with Purple Heart Homes as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project to carry out the roof replacement for the deserving veteran.

Beairsto was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement, which is part of a nationwide effort by Owens Corning to show gratitude and honor to veterans who have served the country and their families. The program has been running since 2016 and has already provided over 400 military members with new roofs.

The Owens Corning Foundation will be donating the roofing materials for the project, while Freddy and Son Roofing will provide the labor required to complete the installation. A representative from the roofing company will be available to speak with media about the Roof Deployment Project.

The installation will take place on Thursday, February 23, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m. EST at 202 Charmuth Court, Waldorf, MD 20602. Members of the public who are interested in learning more about the Roof Deployment Project and how they can get involved are encouraged to contact the project at roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.

Freddy and Son Roofing is a family-owned business with more than 25 years of combined experience. The company was founded in 2017 by Freddy Arevalo-Amaya Jr., who acquired his expertise in construction by working at his father’s construction company from a young age. The company is committed to excellence in customer service and providing solutions and alternatives to meet customers’ construction needs.

To find out more about Freddy and Son Roofing, please visit their website at https://freddyandsonroofing.com/.