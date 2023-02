UPDATE: The child has been located unharmed. The Amber Alert is canceled.

Police have issued an Amber Alert for the Upper Marlboro, MD area for a 2015 Brown Nissan Armada, License Plate # LEP1350. A stranger, possibly a white or Hispanic adult male, reportedly stole the vehicle.

Do not take action or approach. Contact #77 or 9-1-1

Not actual vehicle

Abducted Child

This is listed as a Child Abduction.

We are working to get more information.