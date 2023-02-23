Ms. Rice drew a standing ovation at her first performance for Music from Poplar Hill in 2020. Join us on March 24 and find out why!

Music from Poplar Hill is excited to announce its third event of the 2022-2023 season, featuring the phenomenal Rochelle Rice. The concert will take place at St. George’s Episcopal Church, located at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane in Valley Lee, Maryland, just 15 minutes from Leonardtown, on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Rochelle Rice, an award-winning jazz, pop, soul, and folk songwriter, and vocalist, will be joined by Janelle Gill on piano, Romeir Mendez on bass, and Billy Williams on drums.

Rice will present a new program titled “Tell Her This” that focuses on the stories and lived experiences of American women of various cultures, ages, challenges, and joys. Based on personal interviews she conducted, Ms. Rice has written a new body of songs inspired by the stories of her subjects. Her performance will include an exhibition of silkscreen images of these women, with QR codes provided so viewers can hear their interviews before enjoying the concert.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now at www.musicfrompoplarhill.org, and concert-goers are welcome to arrive early, bring a picnic, and enjoy the beautiful campus at St. George’s while mingling with other music lovers. The church grounds open at 5:30, and performances are open seating, so early arrival is recommended. Space will be limited, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon.

One of the unique features of Music from Poplar Hill is its youth programming, and the March 23 performance with Rochelle Rice is no exception. Students from the Chesapeake Public Charter School and Bay Montessori will take a field trip to St. George’s Episcopal Church to enjoy a special program with Rice titled “And We Shall March,” featuring songs of the Civil Rights movement. Educational events are offered free of charge or at minimal cost to student participants, making them accessible to all.

The Jo Ricks Music Series was created to bring acclaimed artists of a wide range of musical styles to Southern Maryland for the artists to share their music through affordable live performances and to share their musical knowledge through educational events for children and youth. “We’re excited to add to the cultural offerings in Southern Maryland with Music from Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series,” says the series’ Artistic Director, Eliza Garth. “Residents here can enjoy the talents of established artists from nearby cultural centers, right here in our community. And, of course, we welcome concert-goers from surrounding counties and the wider region to visit St. Mary’s County, attend our events and discover the geographical beauty and friendly vibe we offer.”

The Jo Ricks Music Series was created in the belief that music nourishes the spirit, enriches life, and promotes a sense of community. The series embodies the spirit of Jo Ricks, a member of the Southern Maryland and Washington, DC communities who had a gift for bringing people together through music. Each guest artist of the series offers educational programming in addition to their Friday evening performances, making it a great opportunity to learn from talented musicians and support the local community.

Rochelle Rice’s upcoming performance at Music from Poplar Hill is an event not to be missed. With her new program “Tell Her This,” Rice will bring to life the stories and lived experiences of American women. The concert is an opportunity to enjoy great music while supporting the local community and providing educational opportunities for youth. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the magic of Music from Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series.