Meet Cassidy, a lovable and laid-back hound dog in search of a foster or forever home. At 7 years old and 70 pounds, this friendly pup enjoys the company of both people and other dogs, making him the perfect addition to any family.

Cassidy is an avid fan of walks and is well-behaved on a leash. When he’s not out exploring the neighborhood, he loves nothing more than hanging out on the couch with his furry friends and humans. And don’t worry about Cassidy’s house manners – he’s a quick learner who adapts easily to new routines.

To learn more about Cassidy, head over to his web page on the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s website. Here, you can see the most up-to-date information about Cassidy and find out what makes him such a special dog.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Cassidy, send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. The team at Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland will be happy to provide you with all the information you need to make the right decision for your family.

And if Cassidy isn’t quite the right fit for you, be sure to check out the other dogs available for adoption on the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s website. The organization is home to a number of lovable beagles, each of whom is looking for their forever home.

Don’t wait – contact the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland today and start the process of bringing Cassidy home. With his sweet demeanor and easy-going personality, this hound dog is sure to bring joy and love to any family lucky enough to call him their own.