Brooke Lynn Edmonds, a 27-year-old resident of La Plata Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On February 21, PFC Rickard of the Warrant Unit within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made an arrest in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in February 2021. Brooke Lynn Edmonds, a 27-year-old resident of La Plata, was taken into custody by Rickard, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force Baltimore Group.

According to the CCSO, on February 5, 2021, Edmonds and two other suspects allegedly assaulted a man who had arrived at an apartment. The victim was reportedly punched and stabbed, and the suspects demanded property and prevented him from leaving. The victim was eventually able to escape and received medical care at a nearby hospital.

Edmonds has been charged with armed robbery, assault, false imprisonment, and theft in connection with the incident. She failed to appear in court for those charges in December 2021, resulting in a bench warrant being issued for her arrest.

After being located in Baltimore on February 21, Edmonds was taken into custody and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where she was served with her arrest warrant. The following day, a district court commissioner ordered that she be held without bond at the detention center. The Robbery Unit within the CCSO is continuing to investigate the case.

While the incident occurred over a year ago, the CCSO stresses the importance of following through on outstanding warrants for serious crimes such as armed robbery and assault. The agency’s Warrant Unit, along with other law enforcement partners such as the U.S. Marshals Task Force, actively works to locate and apprehend individuals who are wanted for such offenses.

Edmonds’ arrest serves as a reminder that the law enforcement community is committed to seeking justice for victims and holding offenders accountable for their actions. The CCSO urges anyone with information on this case or other crimes to contact them or their local law enforcement agency.

It is unclear whether Edmonds has legal representation at this time, and it is not known when her next court appearance will be. The CCSO encourages the public to respect the legal process and refrain from making any assumptions about the case or Edmonds’ guilt or innocence until all the facts are presented in court.