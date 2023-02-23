Mike Colina Credit: Facebook

Mike Colina, the founder of Resource Management Concepts Inc. (RMC), has been a leading figure in Southern Maryland’s technology industry for decades. In a recent interview, he spoke about the importance of developing a strong workforce to support the growth of the industry and the role that his company has played in achieving this goal.

Born at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, where his father served in the Navy, Mike grew up surrounded by military personnel and the defense industry. After watching the TV series Victory at Sea with his father, he decided to join the US Army in 1967 instead of following his father’s footsteps. Mike served in the Army until 1970, which qualified him for the GI bill to pay for his degree in Business Management/Systems Management at Old Dominion University. He then spent eight years working as a civilian at the Naval Test Center, the precursor to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

It was during his time at the Test Center that Mike recognized the need to develop a workforce that could meet the demands of the burgeoning technology hub that St. Mary’s County was becoming. Later, while consulting and teaching part-time at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Mike worked with thought leaders like Thomas Voleman, Chair of Mathematics and Computer Sciences at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM), to form a Technology Council Initiative with a mandate to develop the workforce growth needed in the technology sector supporting the defense industry in Southern Maryland.

The initiative focused on creating a pipeline for workforce internships, with a particular emphasis on systems engineers for flight systems. Mike took engineers of every sort and turned them into systems engineers. The internship program was highly successful, and many of RMC’s top executives started as interns.

In 1994, Mike incorporated RMC, which was named after his initials. The company began in his basement and later moved to a location on Bradley Boulevard, Lexington Park, where it still operates today. RMC became known for its program management expertise and its ability to craft creative solutions to challenging problems. Today, RMC is a robust, mid-sized government contracting firm with a broad customer base.

Mike has always been committed to nurturing interns and providing them with the skills and experience they need to succeed in the industry. He believes that by recruiting and retaining best-in-class professionals, RMC has built a strong and cohesive team that works together to achieve customer satisfaction with every task. The company spends a lot of money on employee development, which translates to a sense of pride and excellence at the customer level.

One example of this commitment to employee development is a year in which RMC paid $25,000 for tuition reimbursement to one intern, who is still with the company today. Mike believes that by investing in the growth of individual employees, the company has built a strong and loyal workforce that is committed to its values and goals. He sold the company to RMC’s CEO Kevin Cooley, who was once an RMC intern and Mike’s first employee, and he is proud to see the company continuing to thrive.

Mike’s commitment to building a strong workforce and supporting the growth of Southern Maryland’s technology industry has been instrumental in its success. He believes that the spirit of community and social responsibility that is prevalent in St. Mary’s County has played a significant role in its growth as a technology hub. By nurturing interns and developing their skills and expertise, RMC has built a strong and cohesive team that is committed to achieving excellence in everything it does.

In conclusion, Mike Colina’s passion for workforce development and nurturing interns has led to the success of RMC and contributed significantly to the growth of the technology industry in Southern Maryland.