St. Mary’s Ryken senior Sydnie Collins has been recognized as a 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionary for her inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others. Collins is one of 25 winners who will receive a $5,000 award to help take their innovative ideas to the next level.

In addition to the financial award, Sydnie has also been invited to attend an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential’s Newark, New Jersey headquarters for a three-day summit in April. During the summit, she will receive coaching, skills development, and networking opportunities with Prudential employees and other young leaders.

The Prudential Emerging Visionaries program recognizes young people between the ages of 14 and 18 who have fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to address pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities.

According to Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey, “The goals of our Emerging Visionaries program reflect Prudential’s overarching purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world. We applaud all of our honorees for their commitment to improving the lives of others and creating inclusive and thriving communities.”

Sydnie Collins was recognized in the Societal Projects category for her work as the founder of “Perfect Timing,” an international podcast that promotes youth positivity by giving young people the space to celebrate their achievements and combat mental health stigmas.

The goal of “Perfect Timing” is to build confidence among young people and provide them with a safe space to share their stories. Sydnie invites young role models onto the show who are using their platforms to motivate, raise awareness, or educate others. “Exposing these changemakers to my audience will not only show them who they can be, but also empower them to use their voices in a way that uplifts their own communities,” she says.

Since its launch, “Perfect Timing” has released 109 episodes and has gained a dedicated following among young people. Sydnie’s innovative approach to addressing mental health stigmas and empowering young people has been recognized by Prudential and has earned her a place among the 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionaries.

Collins is thrilled with the recognition and is looking forward to the opportunities that the award and summit will provide.

Sydnie’s work with “Perfect Timing” is an inspiring example of the kind of innovative thinking and commitment to social good that the Prudential Emerging Visionaries program seeks to recognize and support. As young people like Sydnie continue to identify and address societal challenges, we can look forward to a future that is more inclusive, more innovative, and more supportive of the well-being of all individuals and communities.