After more than 25 years of selfless service to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and its citizens, Sgt. Michael Peacher was given a heartwarming farewell on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023, by Sheriff Steve Hall and the brave men and women of the agency.

Sgt. Peacher began his journey with the Sheriff's Office on July 21, 1997, and served with unwavering dedication until his retirement. During his tenure, Sgt. Peacher played a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the county's residents. He is renowned for his outstanding commitment to his duty and for the compassion he showed to the people he served.

Sheriff Hall spoke highly of Sgt. Peacher, highlighting his dedication to service and family, as well as his passion and drive to care for others. These qualities have made him a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office and earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

As Sgt. Peacher concludes his final day of service, the Sheriff’s Office wishes him a well-deserved retirement. The agency, along with the citizens of St. Mary’s County, is immensely grateful for his service and the contributions he has made to the community.

Sgt. Peacher, who served as badge number #130, will undoubtedly be missed, and his impact on the Sheriff’s Office and the people of St. Mary’s County will be remembered for years to come.