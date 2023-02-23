Sydney William Robertson from La Plata Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

A police officer in a marked patrol car was involved in a serious accident on the evening of February 17th. At approximately 7:20 p.m., the officer was entering the crossover on Crain Highway at Bel Alton Newtown Road when a driver in a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck crossed over from Bel Alton Newtown Road and collided with the officer’s car, totaling it. The driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene of the accident, leaving the officer behind.

After the incident, a lookout was broadcast and responding officers began canvassing the surrounding area. The Maryland Transportation Authority Police also joined the search for the fleeing driver. After a thorough search, the pick-up truck was located in the Clifton area, about six miles away from the crash site. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Sydney William Robertson from La Plata, was also found nearby.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Robertson was impaired at the time of the crash. As a result, he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash, and several other related charges. Fortunately, neither the officer nor the suspect sustained any injuries in the accident.

The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and to ensure that a similar incident does not occur in the future. Sgt. Yates is leading the investigation into the matter.

On February 18th, Robertson was released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the need to be vigilant while behind the wheel. The authorities are encouraging all drivers to obey traffic laws and to avoid driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.