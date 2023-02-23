Josue Ricardo Gonzalez Aguirre, 20, of Clinton Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested and charged after a police officer detected the odor of marijuana during a routine check on February 19. The incident took place at the Marshall Hall Boat Ramp in Bryans Road, where the officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana, which prompted further investigation. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and a loaded handgun. The driver was identified as Josue Ricardo Gonzalez Aguirre, 20, of Clinton.

It was later revealed that Aguirre was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being under the age of 21. As a result, he was arrested and charged accordingly by the responding officer, D. Kirby.

Following his arrest, Aguirre was taken to the Charles County Detention Center. However, on February 19, he was released from custody on a $2,000 unsecured bond by a district court commissioner. The release was conditional upon Aguirre not possessing any firearms.

The incident has also highlighted the ongoing issue of drug possession in the United States. Marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, although many states have decriminalized or legalized the drug for medical or recreational use. The possession of marijuana can lead to legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or behavior to the authorities. The incident at the Marshall Hall Boat Ramp demonstrates the importance of community involvement in preventing crime and maintaining public safety.

The arrest of Aguirre serves as a reminder that the possession of firearms is a serious issue, and individuals must be aware of the laws and regulations surrounding the ownership and use of firearms. It is important to ensure that firearms do not end up in the wrong hands, and that young adults are not put at risk due to a lack of judgment or maturity.

The incident is under investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and further details may be released as the investigation progresses. In the meantime, citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.